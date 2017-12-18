WORLD
3 MIN READ
Officials say CIA information helped thwart a terror attack in Russia
Russian President Putin called his US counterpart Trump after what Moscow and the White House said was information from the CIA that helped prevent a terror attack in Russia's second city, St Petersburg.
Officials say CIA information helped thwart a terror attack in Russia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 7, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 18, 2017

The United States provided intelligence to Russia that helped thwart a potentially deadly bomb attack in St Petersburg, US and Russian officials said on Sunday, in a rare public show of co-operation despite deep strains between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned US President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for the tip-off that the Kremlin said helped prevent a militant bomb attack on a cathedral in the Russian city, as well as other sites.

The White House did not disclose details about the plot itself, but said the attack "could have killed large numbers of people." Neither the Kremlin nor the White House identified the would-be attackers.

The US warning allowed Russian law enforcement agencies to arrest the suspects before they could carry out their plans, the White House and Kremlin said.

The phone call on Sunday between Trump and Putin was at least the second such call in the past week. On Thursday, Putin and Trump discussed the crisis in North Korea.

Cathedral threat 

Recommended

The foiled attack was to have been carried out on Kazansky Cathedral, in Russia's second city of St Petersburg, and on other locations in the city where large numbers of people gather, the Kremlin statement said. The cathedral is a popular tourist site.

The White House seized on the foiled plot in St Petersburg as a sign of what Moscow and Washington could do if they co-operate.

"Both leaders agreed that this serves as an example of the positive things that can occur when our countries work together," the White House said, adding Trump appreciated the call from Putin.

Russian media reported last week that the Federal Security Service had detained followers of Daesh who had been planning a suicide bomb attack on Kazansky Cathedral on Saturday.

Putin said Russia would alert US authorities if it received information about any attack being planned on the US, the Kremlin said.

Russia has repeatedly been the target of attacks by militant groups, including an attack in April that killed 14 people when an explosion tore through a train carriage in a metro tunnel in St Petersburg.

Russian police detained several suspects in that attack from mainly Muslim states in ex-Soviet central Asia.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin