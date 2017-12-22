TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey seizes over 26,000 stolen artefacts in 'Operation Zeus'
Among the items recovered were a golden queen's crown with an inscription of the Hellenistic god, Helios, a bust dedicated to Alexander the Great's conquest of India and a statue of a goddess dating back to the Hittite era 3,000 years ago.
Turkey seizes over 26,000 stolen artefacts in 'Operation Zeus'
For three months the investigation, dubbed "Operation Zeus", tracked the smuggling ring, which aimed to take the artefacts abroad and sell them to museums and collectors for millions of dollars. / AA
December 22, 2017

Turkish police have recovered thousands of artefacts dating back to Anatolian, Greek and Egyptian civilisations in the largest operation to combat smuggling of ancient treasures in the country's history, the police said on Thursday.

For three months the investigation, dubbed 'Operation Zeus', tracked the smuggling ring, which aimed to take the artefacts abroad and sell them to museums and collectors for millions of dollars, Istanbul police said in a statement.

Among the items recovered were a golden queen's crown with an inscription of the Hellenistic god, Helios, a bust dedicated to Alexander the Great's conquest of India and a statue of a goddess dating back to the Hittite era 3,000 years ago.

The 26,456 objects recovered also included Egyptian-origin statues and Phoenician-type teardrop vials.

Recommended

"The retrieved artefacts are... more valuable than the artefacts in the inventory of an average size museum," the police said in a statement.

Six people involved in the ring were detained on December 12 in Turkey's northwestern province of Duzce as they attempted to sell off some of their haul. Seven more were detained in four different provinces.

Turkey has been fighting for the return of stolen pieces at home and abroad.

The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilisations, and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreigners each year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan