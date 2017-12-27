A senior UAE diplomat said on Wednesday the Arab world would not be led by Turkey, the Gulf State's first comment on Ankara since a dispute broke out last week over a retweet by the Emirati foreign minister.

Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates said there was a need for Arab countries to rally around the "Arab axis" of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

"The sectarian and partisan view is not an acceptable alternative, and the Arab world will not be led by Tehran or Ankara," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

This comes after a dispute, which started when UAE Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared a retweet accusing Fahreddin Pasha – an Ottoman governor of Medina from 1916 to 1919 – of committing crimes against the local population and stealing their property.

In response, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out against UAE.

"Some impertinent man sinks low and goes as far as accusing our ancestors of thievery ... What spoiled this man? He was spoiled by oil, by the money he has," he said at an awards ceremony.