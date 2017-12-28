World number one Rafa Nadal's preparations for next month's Australian Open have suffered a blow after he was a late withdrawal from the Brisbane International tournament on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has not played since he withdrew from the season-ending World Tour Finals in London in November with a knee injury.

He had already withdrawn from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi that starts later on Thursday.

"I am sorry to announce I won't be coming to Brisbane this year," Nadal said on his Twitter account.

"My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year's long season and the late start of my preparation."