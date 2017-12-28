POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Unprepared Nadal withdraws from Brisbane tournament
World number one tennis player Rafa Nadal says he is not ready to play due to the late start of preparation for the season.
Unprepared Nadal withdraws from Brisbane tournament
This November 3, 2017 file photo shows Rafael Nadal of Spain attending a press conference to announce he pulled out of the Paris Masters with a right knee injury, at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France. / AP
December 28, 2017

World number one Rafa Nadal's preparations for next month's Australian Open have suffered a blow after he was a late withdrawal from the Brisbane International tournament on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has not played since he withdrew from the season-ending World Tour Finals in London in November with a knee injury.

He had already withdrawn from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi that starts later on Thursday.

"I am sorry to announce I won't be coming to Brisbane this year," Nadal said on his Twitter account.

"My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year's long season and the late start of my preparation."

Recommended

The Brisbane tournament was due to start on Sunday.

Nadal, who also cancelled a training block last week, returned from injury last year to reach the final of the Australian Open and win the titles at the French and US Opens.

He played in Brisbane last year as part of his preparations for Melbourne Park and made the quarter-finals before losing to Canada's Milos Raonic.

"I had a great time there in 2017 and it was a great start to the month I spent in Australia," Nadal added.

"I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open."

The Australian Open runs from January 15-28. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
'No one in the tower': Government shutdown triggers flight turmoil across America's skies
By Sadiq S Bhat
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar