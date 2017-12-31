WORLD
2 MIN READ
Seaplane crash kills six in Sydney
The aircraft crashed into a river in Australia, police say, with the cause of the accident still under investigation.
Seaplane crash kills six in Sydney
A seaplane makes a low pass over the Sydney Harbour Bridge as climbers enjoy the view from the top arch more than 130 metres above Sydney's Harbour. April 26, 2005. (File photo) / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2017

At least six people have been killed after a "wine and dine" sightseeing seaplane crashed into a river in Sydney, police confirmed on Sunday.

The plane went down in the Hawkesbury River near the suburb of Cowan 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of Sydney, said police in New South Wales state.

Police said they did not immediately know the cause of the crash, nor the identities of the five passengers, but were speaking with several witnesses who were in boats on of the waterways' busiest days of the year. The pilot was the sixth victim.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses," Police inspector Michael Gorman told reporters, adding that forensic police would inspect the plane to assess when it could be raised from the seabed. "It's too early in the investigation so we don't know why the plane crashed."

Gorman told reporters the single-engine aircraft was lying in 13 metres (43 feet) of water. 

Recommended

"Police divers are on scene and three bodies have so far been recovered," police added in a statement. "The recovery operation continues."

The aircraft was operated by Sydney Seaplanes, a major tourism operator in the city.

A spokesman for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau told AFP the aircraft was believed to be a DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane on a return flight to Rose Bay in Sydney Harbour.

The accident came just hours before Sydney Harbour lit up in a spectacular fireworks display to welcome in the new year.

Sydney Seaplanes has been operating since 1938, originally flying from Australia to Britain, a journey that required thirty refuelling stops along what became famous as the "Kangaroo" route.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests