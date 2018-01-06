Gunmen shot dead 13 people and wounded seven others on Saturday in the forest of Senegal's southern region of Casamance, the army said.

It was not clear who was responsible or what the motive was for the attack on a group of civilians searching for firewood near the town of Borofaye and about 10 km (six miles) from the Guinea Bissau border, said army spokesman Abdoul Ndiaye.

The area is home to separatist rebels who in 1982 formed what is now one of Africa's oldest rebellions in their search for independence from northern Senegal.