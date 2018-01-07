At least 34 people were killed and tens more injured, including civilians, in an explosion in Syria's northwestern city of Idlib, a war monitor reported on Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the explosion targeted the headquarters of a minor rebel faction in Idlib. It was not immediately clear what the nature of the attack was. According to some reports, the explosion was caused by a car bomb or vehicle-bourne bomb.

TRT World'sSarah Firth says the latest attack could be the result of infighting between rebels.

Ambulances and rescue teams rushed to the explosion site. Efforts were under way to pull out the bodies and rescue the injured trapped under the rubble of the targeted building and neighbouring houses, the monitor added.

Idlib province is a stronghold of rebels in Syria and is situated on the border with Turkey, one of the main backers of the opposition against regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian army and its allies launched an offensive in October to recapture the provinces of Idlib and Hama, and it has since been making swift advances.

The main rebel force in Idlib is Tahrir al-Sham, spearheaded by the former al Qaeda affiliate in Syria previously called Nusra Front.

The Syrian army lost Idlib to insurgents when the provincial capital fell in 2015. It became the only province fully under opposition control.

Syrian television says regime forces recaptured a strategically important town in the northwestern province of Idlib in its latest advance into rebel-held territory this year. The state-affiliated Al Ikhbariya TV says Sinjar was taken on Sunday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory (SOHR) for Human Rights monitoring group says the gain "opens the road" for the government troops to march on the rebel-held Abu al Duhur air base about 19 kilometres, or 12 miles, to the north.

Syrian regime forces and allied militiamen have been advancing on Idlib, the largest remaining rebel-held territory in the country's north, forcing thousands of civilians to flee toward the border with Turkey in freezing winter temperatures.

The offensive on Idlib — a large border province in northwestern Syria packed with civilians and dominated by al Qaida-linked militants — was expected after the defeat of the Daesh group late last year. Last week, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the main military operations against Daesh in Syria have ended and signalled that the focus would shift to Daesh-linked militants.

Regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces have since October taken back territory in Idlib and the northeastern province of Hama.

A pro-Damascus media unit and a war monitor said the Syrian army and forces allied with the regime captured a town and several villages near Idlib as they approached Abu al Duhur, a military airport, which opposition factions captured from Assad’s troops in September 2015.

The Syrian army and its allies "have gained control over the town of Sinjar," 14 kilometres (nine miles) from Abu al Duhur, and three villages to the west, the media unit run by Assad-ally Hezbollah reported.

SOHR, which monitors the fighting through a network of activists, said on Sunday the army had taken more than 95 villages in Hama and Idlib since October 22, including around 60 in Idlib alone during the past 14 days.

"Battles have shifted now to the northwest of Sinjar after the Syrian army and its allies have controlled the town," the Britain-based monitor reported earlier.

