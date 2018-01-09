Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is close to signing for Turkey's Basaksehir, the Istanbul club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Turkish media reported that Barcelona will keep paying half the player's salary but Basaksehir, who top the domestic standings, said there were still issues to solve.

"Although we have agreed in principle on many issues, there are still some steps to be taken. My team is in talks with the player's agent and Barcelona club officials," club chairman Goksel Gumusdag said.