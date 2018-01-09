TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Name of street housing UAE Embassy in Ankara renamed after Fahreddin Pasha
Two roads next to the Embassy of United Arab Emirates in Ankara have been renamed in the wake of a row between Turkey and the UAE.
Name of street housing UAE Embassy in Ankara renamed after Fahreddin Pasha
The streets around the United Arab Emirates’ embassy have been renamed, Ankara, Turkey, January 9, 2018. / AA
January 9, 2018

The United Arab Emirates’ Embassy in Turkey’s capital Ankara has a new address evoking Turkey’s Ottoman heritage in the Middle East, including its defence of Muslim holy sites.

The move was decided last month after social media posts by Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, the UAE’s foreign minister, accused Fahreddin Pasha – an Ottoman governor of Medina from 1916 to 1919 – of committing crimes against Medina’s population, including theft.

The embassy building has not moved, but the streets around it have been renamed in the wake of a row between Turkey and the UAE.

Under an Ankara Municipality decision taken in December last year, 613rd Street has been renamed Fahreddin Pasha Street and 609th Avenue in front of the embassy was also renamed Medine Mudafii (Defender of Medina) Avenue.

Recommended

"As of now, the embassy's address will feature on official correspondence as Defender of Medina Street, Fahreddin Pasha Road," Mustafa Tuna, the mayor of Ankara, tweeted after the name change. "May it be beneficial."

The posts by the UAE minister drew the ire of Ankara, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his top aide Ibrahim Kalin slamming the allegations.

"Where were your ancestors when our Fahreddin Pasha was defending Medina?" Erdogan asked last month.

He added that the so-called “theft” was actually "protecting the holy relics of the Prophet Mohammad from [British] invaders."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan