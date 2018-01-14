WORLD
3 MIN READ
Member of Qatar royal family says he is being 'detained' in UAE
Online video shows Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Thani seated in an armchair warning that he is "afraid something could happen to me that will be blamed on Qatar".
Member of Qatar royal family says he is being 'detained' in UAE
Sheikh Abdullah belongs to a branch of the Al Thani royal family. / Reuters Archive
January 14, 2018

A member of Qatar's royal family says he is being detained in the UAE, media reported Sunday, eight months into a crisis between Gulf states.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Thani, a little-known royal, emerged as an unlikely mediator in August, weeks after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi cut ties with Doha.

A video circulating online, also broadcast by Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, shows the sheikh seated in an armchair warning that he was "afraid something could happen to me that will be blamed on Qatar."

"I am now in Abu Dhabi, where I was a guest of (UAE crown prince) Sheikh Mohammed" bin Zayed al Nahyan, he said.

"That is no longer the case. I am now detained," Sheikh Abdullah said.

"I want to make clear that the people of Qatar are innocent," the sheikh said. "Sheikh Mohammed bears full responsibility for anything that happens to me."

The video could not be immediately authenticated, while Emirati officials were not immediately available for comment.

Recommended

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in June over allegations Doha supported terrorists and had close ties to regional rival Iran.

Doha denies the accusations.

In August, Sheikh Abdullah met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to mediate on reopening a land border to allow Qatari pilgrims to perform the annual Muslim pilgrimage to the Saudi city of Makkah.

It was the first public high-level encounter between the two nations since the diplomatic crisis erupted.

Doha was quick to point out that he was in Saudi Arabia on a personal mission and did not represent the government.

Sheikh Abdullah belongs to a branch of the Al Thani royal family that has seen its influence eroded but is still well-connected in the Gulf.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time