Pakistan on Wednesday condemned a "unilateral" US military drone strike inside its territory that security officials said killed two members of the Afghan Taliban-allied Haqqani network, adding to already tense relations between the uneasy allies.

The unmanned aircraft's missiles "targeted an Afghan refugee camp" in Pakistan's semi-autonomous Kurram region, a statement from the Pakistani foreign office said. Local journalists say the area was at the confluence of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Kurram and Orakzai agencies and Hangu district.

"Such unilateral actions, as that of today, are detrimental to the spirit of co-operation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism," the Pakistani statement said.

The US-led military mission in Afghanistan, which trains and assists Afghan government forces fighting the Taliban, said it "regularly conducts offensive operations within the borders of Afghanistan with the intent of bringing security and stability not only to Afghanistan, but also the entire region," but said it had no information on the drone strike reports.

Two missiles hit a house and killed Ahsan Khorai and Nasir Mehmood—suspected to be militants from the Haqqani network—in the village of Dapa Mamozai, according to a police officer and an intelligence official.

"Two militants from the Haqqani network were killed in the drone attack," the intelligence official based in the area said.

There has been an uptick in US drone strikes inside Pakistan in the mountainous regions bordering Afghanistan since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, though they are a long way off from their peak in 2010.