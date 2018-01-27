The US has told Turkey it will not provide any more weapons to the YPG/PKK as Turkey's "Operation Olive Branch" in Syria's Afrin entered its eighth day, Turkish presidential sources revealed.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, and US national security adviser HR McMaster on Friday night discussed Turkey’s ongoing operation and the political transition process in Syria.

According to a statement released by the Turkish presidency on Saturday, McMaster confirmed to Kalin that no further weapons will be given to the YPG that makes up the majority of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the US considers as an ally in the fight against Daesh.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai has more details from the discussion between Kalin and McMaster.

The countries agreed on close coordination during Turkey's operation to prevent misunderstandings, the statement added.

The significance of Turkey and the US, as allies in NATO, developing relations at all levels based on mutual interests and respect was emphasised.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.