The ongoing anti-India insurgency in Kashmir will be 30 years old in 2019. Max Boot, an American scholar, says in his book, Invisible Armies: An Epic History of Guerrilla Warfare from the Ancient Times to the Present, that the average insurgency post-1945 has lasted 14 years. The Kashmir insurgency is still going strong and has entered an unprecedentedly resurgent mode in its 30th year.

Boot also states that since 1945, although the success rate for insurgents has gone up to 40.3 percent, counterinsurgents still won 50.8 percent of the wars. The Kashmir insurgency also appears to be nowhere near any of its stated goals – independence or merger with Pakistan.

It is not close to even a compromised solution agreeable to the three conflicting parties: Kashmiris, India and Pakistan.

How does one then evaluate the three decades of the anti-India revolt in Kashmir keeping in mind the inadequacy of the typical success-failure binary at this stage? Right now, this highly popular insurgency can only be termed as a colossal tragedy wilfully overlooked and unnoticed by the world.

On the Margins

The insurgency in Kashmir began around the time the Soviet Union collapsed, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, and Francis Fukuyama announced the ‘End of History’. A string of catastrophic events followed.

For the world at large, Kashmir has always remained a sideshow compared to the much bloodier wars and insurgencies elsewhere. An afterthought to protracted conflicts like Palestine that have managed to capture the world’s attention.

Kashmir was never catastrophic enough to move the world, to get noticed sufficiently. However, like the proverbial tortoise, it has outlived most of them and has acquired a distinct rhythm, a dynamic of its own, in which the lives of ordinary people have become nearly indistinguishable from the rebellion.

Last month, a PhD student posted a picture of himself on Facebook brandishing an AK-47 rifle: the signature way youths announce their entry into a guerilla outfit in Kashmir these days.

A month earlier he had been canvassing for student elections in one of the most prestigious Indian universities, the Aligarh Muslim University.

Media reports suggested that harassment by Indian troops at a highway check post led him to the decision, exposing just how thin the line between a normal life and a life marked for death can be.

The average life of an insurgent in Kashmir is a year or two at present.

A couple of children picked up arms in this dramatic fashion before the PhD scholar, and were killed in gunfights with soldiers and policemen within a couple of years of becoming militants.

What keeps the insurgency alive

In a nutshell, Kashmiri Muslims and Pakistani support are the primary reasons behind the longevity of the Kashmiri resistance to the occupation by the regional superpower India. But the real oxygen for resistance is India’s iron-fisted policies and defiance[endif]. This resistance has, however, come at a gargantuan cost.

Since 2013, for every Indian soldier or policeman killed, about two insurgents have been killed. The overall insurgents-forces kill ratio since 1989 is about 4:1 (22,000 militants to 5500 forces personnel).

An Indian Brigadier begrudgingly told a friend of mine that this kill ratio means is the sign of a successful insurgency because a couple of hundred insurgents armed with nothing more than AK-47 rifles are pitted against half a million soldiers, paramilitary forces and policemen. That number does not take into account a vast invisible army of intelligence operatives and informers.

This is the staggering number of forces deployed in occupied Kashmir: Between 200,000 to 250,000 army soldiers, between 65,000 to 80,000 paramilitary central reserve police force personnel, between 20,000 to 30,000 border security forces and other paramilitary groups, 85000 local police and 36000 special police officers (which is like an irregular mercenary police force engaged on a salary of just under $80 a month), and 25,000 to 30,000 village defence committee personnel (a civilian militia armed by the state mostly comprising Hindus). This, for a total population of around 12 million residents.

Kashmir's might be the only contemporary armed insurgency that operates solely on the merits of the legendary AK-47.

Aside from being a smear on its international image, the Indian state has suffered setbacks in Kashmir on other fronts. [endif]

The insurgency has taken a toll on Indian forces in other ways too. A 2011 study by a noted Kashmiri sociologist, the late Professor BA Dabla, noted that between 1,500 and 2,000 Indian soldiers and paramilitary personnel have committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir in the preceding two decades.

The figure could well be higher. Many more have died in fratricidal [if !supportAnnotations]killings (friendly fire, soldiers kill each other or their officers on issues like a rejected leave application, anger, etc).

Next to the armed insurgents, civilians have been the biggest casualties of the conflict. At least 14,000 civilians have been killed since 1990 and more than 5,000 have been subjected to enforced custodial disappearance by Indian forces. (These are official figures. Local rights and resistance groups put the total casualties between 65,000 and 80,000).

If it were not for the support of the local population (6 million in the Kashmir Valley), the Indian forces could round up and wipe out the 200-odd armed insurgents currently leading the revolt in half a day.

Such a sweep, it turns out, would do the Indian state no good either. Because, reportedly, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prodding the Indian army started ‘Operation All Out’ to kill all the militants by the end of 2017, only to find out that even after killing 215 militants (the total strength at the beginning of the year), there were about 200 more at the end of the year.

Likely stressing the popularity of the insurgency and the disproportionate nature of the military occupation against the resistance, Booker Prize winning Indian author Arundhati Roy once said that such a huge number of soldiers have been stationed in the 6158-square mile Kashmir Valley only to keep the rebellious civilian population under control, not to fight a bunch of poorly-armed militants.

This claim is buttressed by the fact that since 2013, an overwhelming majority of the 300 odd civilians killed in the Valley were shot dead by Indian forces during anti-India protests, including the 100 who were killed during the 2016 uprising triggered by the killing of the popular guerilla leader, Burhan Wani.

What has rattled the Indian state since 2014 is the phenomenon of civilians coming in between insurgents and government forces during a gunfight in a bid to help the besieged, outnumbered and outgunned militants escape.

Indian forces have killed at least 30 civilians, including about six women, during such rescue protests[if !supportAnnotations][endif] (protests aimed at saving militants) in the past four years.

In no other insurgency in recent times have unarmed civilians attempted to chase away an army with stones and slogans during a raging gun battle to save armed insurgents. There was a time when such popular political struggles inspired movies in the West.

The David has thus no doubt put up a valiant fight but the world is too distracted and enamored with Goliath’s immensity: the world’s second most populous country; the world’s third largest army; a democracy known more for folded-hands namaste soft power than for blinding 1,100 young protesters in 2016 with pellet shotguns normally used to hunt birds; an economy that every rich and powerful nation in the world wants to dip its hands into, and the vulnerability of its only supporter — Pakistan.

The dominant right wing forces threatening India’s carefully cultivated democratic image in the world owe their rise in part—a big part—to decades of jingoism, propaganda and hate-mongering about Kashmir, especially Pakistani support for the insurgency. Kashmir is thus a rallying cry of the Hindu nationalist nation-building project

Recently, Amnesty International launched a campaign against pellet ammunition used by Indian forces to control civilian protests. In 2016, the world saw (and largely ignored) the first mass blinding of its kind carried out by police and soldiers in Kashmir using pellet shotguns, injuring 5,850 people, mostly youngsters, 1,100 of them with eye injuries.

The local comprador Legislative Assembly announced last week that 11,290 people had been arrested on charges of stone throwing during street protests in the past two years. Local media reports that more than 15,000 people were injured during the protests during the months-long uprising in 2016.

Protests on this scale in a geopolitical hotspot like the Subcontinent would have been greeted with terms like ‘revolution’ if it were anywhere else in the world (during the Egyptian Revolution, 6000 people were injured in the government crackdown).