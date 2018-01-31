POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ghana's rugby union pushes for female inclusion
Ghana's rugby union wants the game to rival the popularity of football in the country and the girls are shaking up perceptions.
Ghana's rugby union pushes for female inclusion
Some girls in Ghana are shaking up perceptions – with hopes they'll become rugby's stars of the future. / AFP
January 31, 2018

For most people, rugby is a sport played by burly men in muddy shorts. But some girls in Ghana are shaking up perceptions – with hopes they'll become the sport's stars of the future.

One of them, Maimuna Dawda, used to watch matches on television before she got the chance to hold the oval ball for herself in 2016.

Now, the 14-year-old plays three games of short-format seven-a-side every week at the Kanda Cluster of Schools that she attends in the capital, Accra.

"I want to play in a national team and be the best rugby player for Ghana," she says.

For the past few years, the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) is helping to implement global governing body World Rugby's "Get Into Rugby" programme.

Recommended

The scheme is designed to increase the number of players, coaches and referees across the world and is helping the sport to reach more countries than ever before.

In 2016, nearly 400,000 African boys and girls took part in development programmes while just over 770,000 men, women and children played the sport.

TRT World'sAdesewa Josh reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown