Riyadh-listed Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) confirmed on Thursday that billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal remains its chairman, brushing aside speculation that he had forfeited control following his detention in an anti-corruption crackdown.

The prince, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, was released on Saturday after nearly three months in detention after an undisclosed financial agreement with the government.

The prolonged detention of Prince Al-Waleed, ranked among the richest men in the world, had sent shock waves across a host of companies that count him as a major investor.

At one point during his detention, the KHC had lost fifth of its value and the uncertainty wiped off $2 billion from Prince Al-Waleed's wealth, according to the Financial Times.

The KHC has stakes in global brands such as Citigroup and Twitter.

Cheering employees and supporters greeted the tycoon earlier this week as he waved from his convoy while arriving at Riyadh's Kingdom Centre, where the investment company is headquartered, an online video showed.

"We are very pleased to welcome back HRH Prince Al-Waleed to continue his important work as Chairman of Kingdom Holding Company," the firm's chief executive officer, Talal al-Maiman, said in a statement on Thursday.