Sixteen civilians were killed on Saturday in bombings by Syrian regime forces in northern Idlib province.

"A barrel bomb attack by Assad regime on the village of Khan Assubul killed nine, and another attack on Masaran village killed seven civilians from the same family this evening," Mustafa Haj Yusuf, director in Idlib of the pro-opposition civil defense agency the White Helmets, said.

He added that Saraqib district, along with Tell Mardikh, Kafr Amim, Masaran and Khan Assubul villages, were under heavy bombing.

Earlier in the day, seven people were killed in two regime airstrikes in Idlib.

Idlib province is the largest opposition-held area in Syria and is situated on the border with Turkey.