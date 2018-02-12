German sportswear firm Puma on Monday reported record revenues in 2017, with celebrity sparkle from Rihanna and the football World Cup set to maintain the leaping-cat brand's appeal into 2018.

Net profit at the Bavaria-based company more than doubled last year, reaching 135.8 million euros ($166.7 million) compared with the 62.4 million seen in 2016.

Operating, or underlying profit grew almost 92 percent, to 244.6 million euros, on the back of sales up 14 percent at 4.1 billion euros.

The firm's own forecasts had called for "a high single-digit increase" in sales.

"2017 was a great year for us at Puma," chief executive Bjorn Gulden said in a statement, adding that the firm would "look positive into 2018" as major sporting events and high-profile celebrity partnerships keep its logo in the spotlight.

Double digit

Puma booked double-digit sales growth in all three of its major regions - Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, and Asia - with sports and leisure footwear and women's clothing making especially big strides.

The group's focus on its appeal to female customers was clear last year as it launched two collections from Rihanna and recruited singer and actress Selena Gomez to front new footwear lines.

But Puma maintained its focus on sponsoring top sports teams and personalities, with Germany's Borussia Dortmund, Britain's Arsenal and Mexico's Chivas claiming top titles in their respective countries.