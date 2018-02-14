Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday pledged $5 billion in loans and investment for the reconstruction of Iraq after its devastating three-year war with Daesh.

Saudi Arabia meanwhile said it would allocate $1 billion to investment projects in Iraq and $500 million to support Iraqi exports, while Qatar said it would allocate $1 billion in loans and investments.

Kuwait, which is hosting the international donors' conference, pledged $2 billion in loans and investment.

Iraq has been devastated in its three-year battle against Daesh.

Earlier this week, Iraqi officials told the conference that rebuilding Iraq will cost $88.2 billion, with housing a particularly urgent priority.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December, having taken back all the territory captured by the militants in 2014 and 2015.

About $22 billion will be required in the short term and another $66 billion in the medium term, the director-general of the country's planning ministry, Qusay Adulfattah, told the conference on Monday, without indicating any time frame.

"Rebuilding Iraq is restoring hope to Iraq, and restoring the stability of Iraq is stabilising the states of the region and the world," said Planning Minister Salman al Jumaili.