Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 on Wednesday, with the holders roaring back to life in the Champions League last-16 first leg tie after a dismal domestic campaign.

Adrien Rabiot smashed runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG ahead in the 33rd minute but Ronaldo levelled from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime, scoring his 100th Champions League goal for Real to set up a pulsating second half.

Ronaldo put Real in front in the 83rd minute with a scrappy strike from close range, following a cross by Marco Asensio, who made an impressive cameo appearance off the bench.

Brazilian left back Marcelo further stretched the lead in the 86th, giving PSG a tough task in the second leg at the Parc des Princes on March 6.

