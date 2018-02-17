Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of the Winter Olympics when she tore down Jeongseon slope in bib number 26 to win the women's super-G on Saturday.

The 22-year-old rank outsider - rated 43rd in the World Cup standings in Super-G - was thought to have a much better chance of gold in the snowboarding events she will also contest in Pyeongchang, an unprecedented doubling up.

Bib 26 was the starting position for a racer with only the slimmest chance of getting near the podium, and the top contenders clearly thought the medals had been sewn up by skiers in the top 20 spots.

"What just happened?"

When Ledecka started her run, Austrian Anna Veith was at the bottom of the slope already taking phone calls and receiving the congratulations of her rivals for becoming the first woman to win back-to-back titles in the Olympic super-G.

Even a smiling International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach seemed to be congratulating her.

Clearly, nobody had accounted for Ledecka's near-miraculous performance.

Indeed, the Czech's run had appeared at par with her starting position until halfway down the course, but she simply carved up the bottom of the run to clock one minute, 21.11 seconds.

Ledecka could barely believe it herself when the green light indicated she had bumped Veith out of the gold medal position by one hundredth of a second to give her country its first Alpine skiing gold medal.

"I was wondering what just happened. Is this a kind of mistake?," she said.

"I was thinking okay, they're going to change the time, I'm going to wait for a little bit and they're going to switch and put some seconds on.

"I was just staring at the board and nothing was happening and everybody was screaming. I just started to think okay, this is weird."

Veith's time of 1.21.12 was only enough for silver, while Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather claimed bronze in 1:21.22 after earlier edging Swiss World Cup leader Lara Gut off the top of the timesheets by the slenderest of margins.

"I thought I had gold," Veith said. "For me it was a big surprise that she could do this. At first I thought 'is this a mistake?'. But I want to congratulate her because she did a really good run."

Weirather's bronze enabled her to join her mother Hanni Wenzel and uncle Andreas Wenzel as an Olympic medallist with the family now having contributed seven of the 10 won by athletes from the tiny principality.