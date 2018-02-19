US President Donald Trump signaled support on Monday for improving background gun checks amid mounting pressure for reform in the wake of the Florida school massacre, as the attacker appeared in court.

Nikolas Cruz, charged with killing 17 people, sat silently with his head bowed during a procedural hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in what is expected to be a lengthy and emotional prosecution.

Wednesday's rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in nearby Parkland, Florida has ignited protests by students who survived the onslaught and renewed calls for changes in US gun laws.

Cruz, 19, was able to legally buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle despite numerous red flags that nonetheless failed to prompt action by state and federal agencies.

Students have been staging a demonstration outside the White House. They're demanding more gun control laws. TRT World's Tetiana Anderson is there.

The White House indicated that Trump is receptive to a bipartisan proposal that would require more prompt reporting to a national database of offences that would bar an individual from buying a firearm.

"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the president is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The legislation, however, does not address the broader, divisive issue of permissive gun laws under the Second Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects the right to bear arms.

"More Guns, More Murder"

Chanting "Shame on you, Shame on you," about 100 students from area high schools gathered outside the White House and staged a "lie-in" to press demands for change.