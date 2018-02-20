POLITICS
Man City's quadruple bid ends in shock FA Cup loss to Wigan
League One side Wigan repeat their upset against Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final by beating Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals.
Wigan Athletic’s Dan Burn celebrates with fans on the pitch after the match. / Reuters
February 20, 2018

Manchester City's pursuit of a quadruple ended on Monday when it was surprisingly eliminated from the FA Cup by losing at third-division Wigan 1-0.

Wigan beat City in the 2013 FA Cup final, and this time Will Grigg's late goal was enough for the League One side to pull off another upset in the fifth round. They face Southampton next in the quarterfinals.

"We had to ride our luck with a couple of flashing crosses, but that's what makes the FA Cup so special," Wigan manager Paul Cook said. "Our lads deserve a lot of credit for the amount of work and the level of energy they put in. To beat a Man City team you have to do that."

City was forced to play the entire second half with 10 men after left back Fabian Delph was red-carded on the stroke of halftime for a strong challenge on Max Power.

The incident led to City manager Pep Guardiola and Cook exchanging strong words on the touchline and in the tunnel at halftime.

"There's no problems," Cook said. "From our point of view we're trying to get every edge in everything we can. From Pep's point of view he wants the game played, and correctly so.

"We certainly wish them well fighting on all fronts because they represent English football so well."

City dominated possession throughout but could not take advantage. Sergio Aguero headed over early on and Ilkay Gundogan forced a good save from Christian Walton before miskicking from another good position.

Aguero looked like opening the scoring after breaking into the box just before the interval, but Walton produced another fine save.

Controversy then erupted when referee Anthony Taylor dismissed Delph following a sliding challenge on Power.

Taylor initially had a yellow card in his hand, but eventually brandished the red one, sparking vociferous complaints from City players, who felt the decision was harsh.

Guardiola was also angered and encroached on to the field, his arguments with Cook continuing for some time afterwards.

City was further frustrated after the break and Grigg capitalized on a Kyle Walker error to win it for Wigan 11 minutes from time. The Northern Ireland international seized possession on halfway and charged upfield before slotting a fine shot past Bravo from the edge of the area.

Wigan survived a nervy finish, with the final whistle prompting a pitch invasion.

Television pictures appeared to show a home supporter and Aguero involved in a physical exchange.

Aguero appeared to strike the supporter after the latter said something to the forward, who had to be held back by his City teammates.

SOURCE:AP
