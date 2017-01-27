The US and Mexico's war of words over who should pay for a wall along the border between the countries is intensifying.

Mexico's foreign minister says household goods and groceries would be 20 percent more expensive for Americans, if the new US government keeps demanding that Mexico pays to strengthen the long border between the two countries.

Before he became president, Donald Trump campaigned vigorously for a new barrier to be built along the southern border, and that Mexico would pay for it.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.