TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Suspected Daesh detainees arrested over Istanbul nightclub attack
Police in western Turkey have arrested eleven women, accusing the detainees of being Daesh members and linked to the deadly New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub in which at least 39 people died.
Suspected Daesh detainees arrested over Istanbul nightclub attack
Police on guard outside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul following the New Year's day attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

Police in western Turkey have arrested eleven suspected Daesh members who they believe are linked to the deadly New Year's day attack on an Istanbul nightclub, a police official said on Thursday.

All eleven are women and foreigners, the official told Anadolu Agency.

Police said the eleven had fake passports, false Syrian identities and were planning terror attacks on the western coastal tourist hub of Izmir.

The women were among twenty-one suspects detained on January 4 in Izmir by counter-terrorism officers.

Recommended

The other ten male detainees are still under investigation.

Authorities believe all 21 suspects are linked to Abdulgadir Masharipov, who is accused of carrying out the New Year's day massacre that killed at least 39 people.

Police say Masharipov has admitted to carrying out the nightclub attack. He was arrested last week in Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA, Reuters
Explore
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister