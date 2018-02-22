Turkey and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) signed a trade and investment cooperation agreement on Thursday during an economic and business forum in Istanbul.

The forum welcomed the establishment of ECOWAS-Turkey Joint Commission, according to a joint declaration.

The agreement was recognised as a great achievement of the forum and an important milestone in institutionalising relations between Turkey and ECOWAS Commission.

"Trade volume with the bloc increased 10 fold to over $2 billion in the last decade from $200 million," Nihat Zeybekci told an opening ceremony of the forum between Turkey and ECOWAS.

"Our aim is to bring it up to $5 billion in the short term and to $10 billion in the long term on a win-win approach. The only way to achieve this is a free trade agreement between Turkey and ECOWAS," he said.

The stakeholders decided to intensify collaboration in a number of areas such as finalising the legal framework for developing and promoting trade and investment cooperation, increasing the trade volume, developing investment relations, implementation of joint infrastructure and development projects and developing financing mechanisms for trade and investment.

It was also decided that a dialogue will be held between Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and Federation of West Africa Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI).