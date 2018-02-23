BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Snapchat parent's stock plummets after Kylie Jenner tweet
Snapchat's parent company took a hit of some $1.3 billion in market value after the reality star tweeted that she no longer uses the messaging service.
Snapchat parent's stock plummets after Kylie Jenner tweet
Snap Inc.'s shares fell by over six percent in Thursday trading, a loss of about $1.3 billion in market capitalization. / Reuters Archive
February 23, 2018

Snapchat's parent company lost some $1.3 billion in market value on Thursday after reality star Kylie Jenner tweeted that she was no longer using the messaging service.

"sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," Jenner tweeted.

She later followed up with "still love you tho snap ... my first love," but the damage may already have been done.

Recommended

Snap Inc.'s shares fell by over six percent in Thursday trading, a loss of about $1.3 billion in market capitalisation.

Jenner has huge followings on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

She gave birth to a daughter this month, and her Instagram post announcing the pregnancy quickly became one of the most liked posts of all time on the social media platform.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff