Snapchat's parent company lost some $1.3 billion in market value on Thursday after reality star Kylie Jenner tweeted that she was no longer using the messaging service.

"sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," Jenner tweeted.

She later followed up with "still love you tho snap ... my first love," but the damage may already have been done.