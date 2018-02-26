Turkey has submitted documents to Czech Republic authorities formally requesting the extradition of the former leader of the PYD, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

Salih Muslum, a former co-chair of the PYD, was detained in the Czech capital of Prague on Saturday under an Interpol red notice based on a Turkish request for his arrest.

The PYD is the political arm of the YPG, which is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK. Turkey has long been confronted with armed attacks in its eastern and southeastern regions by the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, the EU, and NATO.

The PKK, which was established in 1974 in Ankara, began launching terror attacks in 1984. Armed clashes and acts of violence have continued on and off for more than 30 years and claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Muslum was put on Turkey's most-wanted list earlier in February with a $1 million reward.

New warrants