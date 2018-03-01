The five-hour daily pauses in fighting in Syria's embattled eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus — laid out under a "unilateral" plan by Russia — are not enough to take in aid or evacuate civilians, a top UN aid official said Thursday.

Jan Egeland also said the UN Security Council resolution over the weekend calling for a 30-day ceasefire has done little to improve the situation in the opposition-held region east of Damascus.

"Since it was adopted, it did not get better — it got worse," he said.

Eastern Ghouta was among the first areas to rise up against the Bashar al Assad regime in 2011. The area was taken over by the opposition as unrest turned into an armed insurgency, then a full-blown war now seven years old.

Egeland's comments came after the Russian military accused the Syrian opposition of shelling a humanitarian corridor that Moscow set up with the Syrian regime, offering residents of Damascus' besieged eastern suburbs a way out of the embattled enclave.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to allow civilians to exit the region.

Pakistani family

The daily pauses began on Tuesday but so far, no humanitarian aid has gone in. No civilians have left the area, except for an elderly Pakistani man and his wife who were evacuated from the town of Duma on Thursday.

The Syrian Red Crescent confirmed it managed to evacuate the family to Damascus, handing them over to the Pakistani embassy.

The Kumait news agency, close to the Army of Islam group headquartered in Duma, reported that the man and his wife had been living in Syria for more than 40 years and were evacuated after months of negotiations.

Egeland, who heads humanitarian aid matters in the office of the UN Syria envoy, said the Russian plan for the five-hour pauses was "positive" but insufficient.

He said that no aid has been sent to eastern Ghouta because "we did not get a single facilitation letter by the government."

"I know of no humanitarian actor who thinks that five hours is enough for us to be able to deliver relief into eastern Ghouta and to organize orderly medical evacuations out," he said.

He said a meeting of UN' s humanitarian task force for Syria earlier Thursday discussed the issue of: "Can we sit down now with Russia and others and see whether we can help make this pause/initiative meet humanitarian standards for a pause and a corridor."

Buildings completely destroyed

The eastern suburbs—a cluster of several towns and villages on Damascus' eastern edge—have faced a deadly and brutal onslaught for weeks by Syrian regime troops, backed by Russia.

The United Nations satellite agency said on Thursday that an analysis of images showed widespread new damage in the opposition-held eastern suburbs of Damascus.