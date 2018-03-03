WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army take control of key town in Afrin
In addition to Rajo town centre, the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army have also liberated five more villages from the YPG terror group during Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.
Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army take control of key town in Afrin
A member of Free Syrian Army (FSA) is seen in Rajo after Turkish Armed Forces and FSA members cleared the the town from YPG on March 3, 2018. / AA
March 3, 2018

The Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Saturday liberated five more villages from the PKK-linked YPG and took control of Rajo’s town centre during Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region.

Two villages in the southwest of Afrin and three in the northeast of the city were liberated, Anadolu Agency reported.

Clashes continue in Rajo’s town centre as Turkish forces thwart attacks by militants who are yet to surrender, while mines are being searched and swept.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports the latest from the Turkish city of Kilis near the Syrian border.

Rajo, located in the northwest of Afrin, is the second town centre liberated since the launch of the operation. The Bulbul district was the first.

Recommended

As of February 26, Turkish forces and the FSA cut the YPG’s connection with Turkey’s border in Afrin by securing a crescent-shaped corridor stretching along Syria's northwestern Idlib province and Aleppo province’s Azaz district.

Since the launch of the operation on January 20, the Turkish military and the FSA have liberated 126 locations including two district centres, 96 villages, 21 strategic mountains and hills and one YPG base.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear Afrin of the YPG. 

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal