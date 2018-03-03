The Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Saturday liberated five more villages from the PKK-linked YPG and took control of Rajo’s town centre during Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region.

Two villages in the southwest of Afrin and three in the northeast of the city were liberated, Anadolu Agency reported.

Clashes continue in Rajo’s town centre as Turkish forces thwart attacks by militants who are yet to surrender, while mines are being searched and swept.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports the latest from the Turkish city of Kilis near the Syrian border.

Rajo, located in the northwest of Afrin, is the second town centre liberated since the launch of the operation. The Bulbul district was the first.