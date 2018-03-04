Ukraine on Sunday said it had resolved its gas shortage caused by the refusal of Russia's Gazprom to restart natural gas deliveries.

"We have a sharp increase in gas supplies from the EU, from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko posted on Twitter.

"The entire shortage is completely covered."

Poroshenko underlined that Ukraine had a stable gas supply and has "enough gas in storage facilities, its own gas and imports."

Russia's gas fight with Ukraine

New tensions between Moscow and Kiev flared on Thursday after Russia's Gazprom said it would not restart gas supplies to Ukraine, leading Ukrainian state provider Naftogaz to accuse it of violating contractual agreements.