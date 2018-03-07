WORLD
Brazil yellow fever outbreak largest in decades with 846 cases
Brazil has launched a campaign to vaccinate more than 23 million people in response to a yellow fever outbreak that has killed more than 200 people, according to the country's Health Ministry.
A Venezuelan refugee woman and her daughter receive vaccines provided by the local government at the city of Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil, on February 24, 2018. / AFP
Brazil's yellow fever outbreak has now infected more people than the previous one, which had been the largest in decades.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that officials have confirmed 846 cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Of those, 260 have died.

In the 2016-2017 outbreak, Latin America's largest nation saw 777 cases and 261 deaths.

Large swaths of Brazil have long been at risk for yellow fever. 

But the previous outbreak and the current one are happening in areas not previously considered at risk for the disease and where vaccination rates were low. 

The current outbreak is hitting the populous states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais hard and encroaching on major cities.

In response, Brazil has launched a campaign to vaccinate more than 23 million people.

SOURCE:AP
