The Taliban overran a district headquarters in Afghanistan's western Farah province early on Monday, killing and wounding at least 15 members of the security forces, a provincial official said.

According to Fared Bakhtawer, the head of provincial council, the Taliban attacked the Anardara district police and administrative offices from different directions early in the morning.

The initial information gave no breakdown of the casualties and the fighting there was still underway, he said.

"The Anardara district headquarters is under the insurgents' control and right now, an intense battle is going on all around the district centre and government offices," said Bakhtawer.