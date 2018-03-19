At least seven civilians and four Free Syrian Army fighters were killed when a bomb planted by YPG/PKK terror group in a building went off in northern Syria’s Afrin region, according to a security source on Monday.

The bomb exploded late on Sunday in a four-storey building during a security sweep in a neighbourhood in Afrin where Turkish-backed forces liberated the town centre earlier in the day.

A number of nearby buildings, as well as cars, were also damaged in the explosion, the source said.

Nasir Fuad, an Afrin resident who lost two of his nephews in the blast, told Anadolu Agency that YPG/PKK have targeted people who had refused to extend support to the terror group.

"We were happy because they had left but they did not leave us alone even when they are gone,” Fuad said.

An FSA fighter, Fadil Randav, said: "Our brothers were searching for terrorists in the building.