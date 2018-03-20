Seven years ago, the UN blithely went ahead with what has become the West’s biggest blunder to date in the Middle East. But what was really behind the plan?

Analysts are always obsessing over the vexing question of where did ISIL begin? Who really sowed the seeds of what we know today as ‘Daesh’?

Some point to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, where George W. Bush’s decision to not pay some 500,000 regular army soldiers – mostly Sunnis from Mosul, Fallujah and Ramadi – cast the die. Many, particularly in Mosul, were supported by Saddam Hussein’s henchmen and very quickly the extremist group emerged.

But this blunder by Bush junior, was to be trumped exactly eight years later in Libya, which today stands out as the greatest example of how western interventionalism poured oil on the extremists’ fire.

Today, Libya might be the largest single country in the world which supplies black market arms to other countries – and by far the largest supplier to Daesh in the region, according to a recent study.

The decision taken by the UN security council seven years ago, was arguably the greatest blunder in the region to date and has not only created a two-state Libya which hosts Daesh, is a dominant arms supplier to all extremists and has become renown with slavery and sex trafficking – but has become a shining example of just how inept the West is capable of being, when it obsesses over its post colonial ‘regime change’ agendas.

It’s not as though it has any track record to base these decisions on. I was in Somalia in the early nineties and saw with my own eyes what a monumental disaster UN intervention was there, which merely galvanised warring factions in Mogadishu against UN soldiers and iconized General Aideed. The West, guided by President Clinton, then quickly got cold feet when Rwanda erupted in April 1994 and more or less stood by as half a million (mainly Tutsis) were slaughtered.

Deal with Gaddafi

But the sheer arrogance of the UN is extraordinary and no better displayed in the Libya decision. Hillary Clinton’s idiotic ‘we came, we saw, he died’ quote on US TV succinctly summed it up. The decision was about regime change. Gaddafi had to go.

The UNSC decision, which Russia abstained on, to support opposition groups in Libya was so short sighted, naive and plainly stupid that it was destined to become the mere foundation of other gross errors which created the chaos of Libya today - namely to quickly rush through elections immediately after the fall of Gadaffi’s regime, despite Libyan scholars advising against the move; or arming thousands of fighters, many linked to Al Qaeda, and allowing hundreds of foreign "jihadists" from the West to fight alongside them.

But is there another reason why the West obsessed over regime change? Why did Gadaffi have to go? Did France and the UK have a role in the UN scheme?