Turkey's president on Monday said that it would be a "grave mistake" for the European Union (EU) to push Turkey out of its expansion policy.

"It would be a grave mistake for Europe, which claims to be a global force, to push Turkey out of its expansion policy," Erdogan said during a joint news conference of the Turkey-EU summit in Bulgarian city of Varna.

"Our operations against terrorism not only to contribute to the security of ourselves and the Syrians, but also to the security of Europe," he said.

President Erdogan also said he asked the EU to speed up the delivery of the money that was promised to help Turkey deal with the Syrian refugee crisis.

Restoring confidence

“We now expect strong support [from Europe] on sensitive issues such as the fight against terrorism instead of rambling and unjust criticism,” he added.

"I hope that we together have taken the first step of restoring confidence between the EU and us [Turkey] today, but it is not enough to say that we took this step, it has to be taken in concrete terms,” he said.

"We hope that we have left a difficult period in Turkey-EU relations behind," Turkish president said.

Regarding visa-free travel for Turkish nationals within the Schengen area, Erdogan said Ankara had submitted the necessary paperwork to the EU Commission in early February.

“We told the EU side that its task should be completed as soon as possible,” he added.

Additionally, Erdogan said Ankara was hoping the process to update the customs union with the EU would begin.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more from Varna.