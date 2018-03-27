The Porto Alegre's Regional Court rejected former Brazilian president Lula de Silva’s appeal on Monday, yet another decision against the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) after a similar ruling from the Superior Court of Justice earlier this month. As a result – and despite leading in the polls for the presidential election later this year – Lula’s immediate future seems to be in prison.

His last hope rests in the arms of a Federal Supreme Court unlikely to reverse his fate early April.

The upcoming Brazilian presidential elections have become even more uncertain with no candidate clearly breaking away from the pack. Lula’s absence should benefit left-wing candidate Marina Silva who could snag the votes of PT supporters after two unsuccessful runs for the presidency. She was Lula’s former Environment Minister and her tiny green party will be strongly opposed by agribusiness and mining companies throughout the campaign.

However, in a country marked by a profound rejection of the political class, symbolized by current President Temer setting new historic records of unpopularity, her chances are now realistic.

Silva currently trails behind far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, often labelled the Brazilian version of Donald Trump. His pro-gun, evangelical political platform, marked by a nostalgia for the days of military dictatorship, has drawn the support of the wealthiest segments of Brazilian society and pro-business organisations.

Bolsonaro’s lead in early polls in the absence of Lula, should however not guarantee him a victory in a two-round ballot as his positions are too extreme to build alliances with others.

Amid this polarisation, no centrist politician seems up for the task of filling the vacuum.

Moderate candidates and political veterans such as Geraldo Alckmin and Ciro Gomes have failed to gain any momentum among an electorate disheartened by the never-ending corruption scandals.

It might very well be the year for an out-of-the-box contender patiently waiting to announce a bid. Forewarned by the collapse in the polls of Sao Paolo mayor, Joao Doria, who trumpeted his intentions too soon, several political newcomers are waiting to formalise their interests.

Among them, two names are regularly mentioned as serious options: former Chief Justice Joaquim Barbosa and TV celebrity Luciano Huck.

Barbosa has made a name for himself championing the fight against corruption during his tenure at the helm of the Federal Supreme Court. His lack of political experience will be less of an obstacle than the fact that Brazil is probably not ready to elect a black president.