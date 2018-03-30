WORLD
Rex Tillerson readies to vacate State Department post
Rex Tillerson will retain the title of secretary of State until March 31, just over a year since he began the job. US President Donald Trump fired him following a series of rifts over foreign policy matters.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US. October 16, 2017. / Reuters
March 30, 2018

Just over a year since becoming the 69th US secretary of State, Rex Tillerson is officially leaving his post on Saturday. 

US President Donald Trump decided to fire Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, following a series of rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran. 

Trump publicly announced his decision on Twitter.

Trump's nominee to be the next secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who is leaving his post as CIA director, will face a nomination hearing in Congress in April.

Tillerson, who has delegated his responsibilities to his deputy, John Sullivan, met Pompeo on Monday. 

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
