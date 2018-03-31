ISTANBUL — Hamza Zawba, a former spokesperson of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party, sips tea in a Turkish cafe in Istanbul's Yenibosna neighbourhood.

Zawba comes across as a good-humoured man. When I asked him about the date of his first arrival in Turkey, he brushed aside the query saying — "Does it matter? Let's talk about politics and Egypt."

I asked him about his age and he countered, "What's your age?"

I told him I was 43 years old. He said, "Add 15 more years to your age and you'll figure my age."

Beneath his humour lies layers of anxiety. Zawba frets over everything. He's fretting over the future of Egypt. He's fretting over Sisi's spies. At the same time, he feels something revolutionary is going to happen in Egypt.

"People are going to explode," he says.

Zawba now hosts a show at Mekameleen, one of the most popular TV channels critical of Sisi's government, peddling pro-Brotherhood views.

Since Sisi comfortably won the recently concluded elections, which was one sided, with most of the opposition either in exile or stifled with brute force, Zawba argues that Sisi's rule won't last for long.

Musa Mustafa Musa, the lone challenger in the election, declared his support for Sisi’s second term prior to the polls. In January, Sami Anan, a former army chief, had announced his run against Sisi, but he was arrested soon after the announcement and continues to be in detention. Another contender, Ahmed Shafik, a former top-ranking military general who also served as prime minister, also withdrew his candidacy as the election drew closer.

“If a general runs against another, something should be wrong about that country,” Zawba says.

The country’s opposition, most of which operates in exile, called for an election boycott.

“What’s going on in Egypt is beyond any imagination. It's unthinkable for a wise man,” Zawba says, betraying a hint of frustration.

More than 66,000 people have been imprisoned in Egypt on terror charges. At least 55,000 of them are formally or informally linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The country's senior most journalists were summoned to follow a diktat on how to portray Sisi and his policies in public. More than 10 TV channels and several dozen news websites have also been banned by the regime since last year.

The regime has even prohibited the clacker toy for kids, which is widely called as “Sisi’s testicles.”

“These steps are unprecedented in the history of Egypt, making Sisi’s oppression worse than that of [Hosni] Mubarak or even [Gamal Abdel] Nasser,” who were the former presidents of Egypt, according to Walid el-Sheikh, an Egyptian journalist based in Berlin.

Zawba compares today's Egypt with countries like Romania under Nicolae Ceausescu, Serbia under Slobodan Milosevic, and Libya under Muammar Gaddafi.

“In Egypt, there are now one million checkpoints. But the military is not able to finish its security operation in the Sinai peninsula. At the same time, we have $88 billion debts. The current regime has failed in both its economic and security policies,” Zawba says.

Though Sisi’s International Monetary Fund-led harsh financial policies claimed to ease economic hurdles, the ground reality is different. Egyptians complain of price rises and inflation. The Egyptian pound has lost half of its value under Sisi’s economic reforms, affecting the country’s middle class.

Most of Sisi's cabinet posts have been filled by the generals loyal to him. Zawba is astounded to see even the country’s deputy health minister has to be an army general.

Obey or leave

Zawba recalls the state of media in Egypt, most of which is singing the praises of Sisi. He remembers the time when a panelist in one of the pro-regime TV shows told his host that "we are suffering." "The host retorted, 'If you are not satisfied here, get out of this country'," says Zawba, shaking his head in disappointment.

After the Rabaa massacre in August 2013, when the security forces killed more than 800 people, protesting against the coup, Zawba and several hundred critics of Sisi were left with no other option but to leave their country.

“I was in the Rabaa square to protest the coup," he says. "Our plan was to defeat the military coup in a peaceful way. But the regime had other plans."