China's out-of-control space station is expected to crash to Earth some time in the coming days.

The country's space agency said in a statement that Tiangong-1 spacecraft will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere at some point on Monday.

The Manned Space Agency did not specify a time when it expects the craft to enter the atmosphere in its statement on Sunday.

No one knows for sure where debris may land though many experts believe much of the station will burn up during re-entry.

