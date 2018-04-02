DPRK leader Kim Jong-un clapped and said he was "deeply moved" as he, along with his wife and hundreds of other citizens, watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting North Korea's capital Pyongyang, as part of an ongoing thaw between the two Koreas.

During Sunday's performance at the packed 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theatre, North Korean concertgoers, most of the men in dark suits but some women in colourful traditional dresses waved their hands from their seats when the South Korean stars joined together to sing a popular Korean song, Our wish is unification.

After the two-hour performance ended, the North Koreans gave a thundering standing ovation.

A South Korean artistic group, including some pop legends and the popular girl band Red Velvet, flew to Pyongyang over the weekend for two performances in the North Korean capital, one on Sunday and the other on Tuesday.

How North Koreans would react to Red Velvet was the focus of media attention in South Korea.

Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju popped into the K-pop concert, applauding, and later having his photo taken with the visiting artists.

Kim said that "he was deeply moved to see our people sincerely acclaiming the performance, deepening the understanding of the popular art of the South side," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

South Korean media pool video showed Kim clapping from the second-floor VIP stand as South Korean Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan bowed and greeted North Korean spectators looking on from the first floor.

"We should hold culture and art performances frequently," Kim told the South Korean performers.

Kim asked the performers to tell South Korean President Moon Jae-in that the two Koreas should hold a similar event in Seoul in the autumn, according to South Korean media pool reports.