POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting, but then the digital age took over
For those who lack the attention span needed to master the ancient Shaolin Kung Fu in an era of constant push notifications, MMA seems to be the fighting style of choice. But experts argue Kung Fu has the added benefit of a digital detox.
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting, but then the digital age took over
Shaolin monks who are part of a 20-member cast perform during a media preview of their new show “Shaolin” in Singapore. The show “Shaolin” combines traditional Shaolin kung fu and choreographed moves to music and is inspired by martial arts experts from the Shaolin Temple, said to be the birthplace of Kung Fu. / AP
April 8, 2018

The Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province was founded more than 1,500 years ago and is the home of Shaolin Kung Fu, a practice that combines martial arts with Zen Buddhism. 

People travel from around the world to be trained by its monks but some fear the younger generations are turning to other fighting styles like mixed martial arts. Kung Fu is an ancient art that takes years to perfect.

"People nowadays live at a fast pace," Martial Art Industry Alliance Sectary General Li Qiang says. "Just like the videos trending on Wechat, nice and short; MMA is good in the same way."

Recommended

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports from Henan Province in China.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding