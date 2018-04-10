Israel's military on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a video that has spread widely showing a soldier shoot a Palestinian along the Gaza Strip border, but alleged it followed riots and warnings from troops.

It said in a statement that the Palestinian in the video was hit in the leg and wounded. The video was recorded on December 22 in the area of Kissufim near the Gaza Strip, it said.

Israeli right-wing ministers have defended the actions of the soldiers in the video in which rejoicing can also be heard after the shooting.

"Wow. What a video! Yes! That son of a bitch," one of the voices behind the camera says in Hebrew.

Remarking on the video on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters the Israeli sniper "deserves a decoration, and the photographer a demerit."

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett also criticised the storm of negative reactions that has followed the emergence of the video.

Bennett said on social media that he supported the actions of the soldiers shown in the video.