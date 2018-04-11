Pop singer Mariah Carey revealed on Wednesday that she suffers from bipolar disorder, telling People magazine that she was diagnosed in 2001 but had only recently been taking medication.

Carey told People in an interview that she got the diagnosis when she was hospitalised following an emotional and physical breakdown around the time of her critically panned movie "Glitter" in 2001.

She said she did not want to believe it and only sought treatment recently.

"I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Carey told the celebrity magazine.

"It was too heavy a burden to carry, and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment. I put positive people around me, and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music."

'Thought I had a sleep disorder'

Carey, one of the best-selling music artists in the world with 200 million records sold and hits like "We Belong Together," said she was taking medication for the bipolar II form of the disorder, which is marked by less severe mood swings between depression and hyperactivity.