An international conference to support the peace process in the Basque region is to be held in France in early May, a mediator said on Monday, as separatist group ETA prepares to disband.

The meeting in Cambo-les-Bains in southwest France will take place on May 4 around the same time as ETA is expected to make a historic declaration that it is ending its fight in the Basque Country that straddles the border between Spain and France.

Civil society and political leaders are to be invited to the gathering at the former home of Edmond Rostand, the author of the famed play "Cyrano de Bergerac," mediator Raymond Kendall told a press conference.

The meeting would be "essential to advance the final peace process," he said in the French city of Bayonne.