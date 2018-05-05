BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Stress test show Greek banks could enter new crisis
Greece's four largest banks, Alpha Bank, Eurobank, the Greek National Bank and Piraeus Bank were stress tested four months before the country exits its bailout programme.
Stress test show Greek banks could enter new crisis
People are seen in front of a Eurobank branch in Athens, Greece. March 19, 2015. / Reuters Archive
May 5, 2018

A fresh economic crisis would leave Greek banks exposed and see their capital slide by billions, the European Central Bank said Saturday after publishing the results of a latest stress test.

The test on four major Greek banks four months before a planned exit from an 86-billion euro bailout programme, showed their capital reserves would drop some nine percent on average – around 15.5 billion euros ($18.5 billion).

Loans challenge

The health check on Alpha Bank, Eurobank, the Greek National Bank and Piraeus Bank simulated how they would be affected by issues such as non-repayment of loans or a slump in turnover.

The putative drop is the equivalent of around half of the banks' respective cash reserves.

The ECB said, however, that the test did not have a pass or fail threshold regarding a need to recapitalise but was merely a "general" evaluation, a spokesperson said.

Recommended

The tests relate to the strength of the banks' Tier 1 core equity ratio compared with total risk-weighted assets.

The four are among 120 banks which the ECB has been monitoring since 2014 and the latest test comes three months ahead of an August 20 deadline by Athens' creditors on whether Greece can exit the current bailout programme.

German media reports have suggested the programme will be extended.

Piraeus Bank head Christos Megalou said, however, that "the economic climate in Greece is notably improved."

Greece has received three international credit lines since 2010, amounting to 300 billion euros of aid along with help to restructure sovereign debt. The country has endured a strict austerity programme in order to meet bailout criteria.

ECB chief supervisor Daniele Nouy said in February Greek banks' efforts had started bearing fruit but that the very high stock – around 100 billion euros – of non-performing loans remained a thorny issue.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff