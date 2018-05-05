A fresh economic crisis would leave Greek banks exposed and see their capital slide by billions, the European Central Bank said Saturday after publishing the results of a latest stress test.

The test on four major Greek banks four months before a planned exit from an 86-billion euro bailout programme, showed their capital reserves would drop some nine percent on average – around 15.5 billion euros ($18.5 billion).

Loans challenge

The health check on Alpha Bank, Eurobank, the Greek National Bank and Piraeus Bank simulated how they would be affected by issues such as non-repayment of loans or a slump in turnover.

The putative drop is the equivalent of around half of the banks' respective cash reserves.

The ECB said, however, that the test did not have a pass or fail threshold regarding a need to recapitalise but was merely a "general" evaluation, a spokesperson said.