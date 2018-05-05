Six people were killed in an accidental explosion in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, Palestinian health officials and residents said.

Gaza's health ministry confirmed that three others were also wounded in what residents said appeared to be an accidental explosion in the Az-Zawayda area of Deir el-Balah city, in central Gaza Strip.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said the fatalities were members of their group and blamed Israel for the explosion without providing details.

The incident occurred during a "complex security and intelligence operation", Qassam said in a statement, calling it "serious and large security incident" and blaming the "Zionist enemy."