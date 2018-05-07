China's two-children policy announced in 2015 following the reversal of its decades-old one-child policy saw a spike in births but the trend subsided soon afterwards.

Financial pressures on families and a move toward gender equality are making women think twice before deciding to go for another child.

"I really want another one. I'm thinking now. But you know, my work needs me to put more effort into work-time, so I don't have enough time to have another baby," says Joanna Liu, a working mother.