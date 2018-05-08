WORLD
UN's Guterres makes official visit to Cuba
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres returned to Cuba 20 years after his visit as PM of Portugal, mentioned "fond memories of Cuban hospitality." Guterres met with Cuba's new President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R) talks to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, May 7, 2018. / Reuters
May 8, 2018

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met Cuba's new President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, during an official visit to the island nation on Monday. This is the highest level visit by a UN official since Diaz-Canel was chosen as the country's new leader in April.

Guterres was received like a head of state, taking part in an official ceremony before laying a wreath at the Jose Marti Memorial and joining Diaz-Canel, along with top officials, for talks afterwards over a range of issues, including aid, human rights and economic development.The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean begins its annual meeting this year in Cuba on Tuesday.Guterres heads a UN delegation that will attend the opening ceremony for the conference, while also holding bilateral meetings with top Cuban officials, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

SOURCE:AP
