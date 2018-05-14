The Turkish president on Monday condemned the “humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza describing Israeli violence against Palestinian protestors as a “genocide.”

At least 55 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed and hundreds others wounded on Monday by Israeli violence in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“Israel is a terrorist state,” said Erdogan, speaking to scholarship students in London. “We will continue to stand with Palestinian people with determination.”

“We will not allow today to be the day Muslim world loses Jerusalem,” he said, condemning the “humanitarian tragedy, this genocide”, no matter where it comes from, “either Israel or the United States”.

Turkey declares three-day mourning

The Turkish president added that a “big rally” would be held in Istanbul on Friday over the violence in Gaza.

President Erdogan also said that the Turkish Red Crescent would deliver humanitarian aid to hospitals in Gaza.