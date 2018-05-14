TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president condemns 'humanitarian tragedy' in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan describes killing of at least 58 Palestinians during protests in Gaza as a "genocide" and labels Israel as a "terrorist state."
Turkish president condemns 'humanitarian tragedy' in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during his meeting with scholarship students in London, United Kingdom on May 14, 2018. / AA
May 14, 2018

The Turkish president on Monday condemned the “humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza describing Israeli violence against Palestinian protestors as a “genocide.”

At least 55 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed and hundreds others wounded on Monday by Israeli violence in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

“Israel is a terrorist state,” said Erdogan, speaking to scholarship students in London. “We will continue to stand with Palestinian people with determination.” 

“We will not allow today to be the day Muslim world loses Jerusalem,” he said, condemning the “humanitarian tragedy, this genocide”, no matter where it comes from, “either Israel or the United States”.

Turkey declares three-day mourning

The Turkish president added that a “big rally” would be held in Istanbul on Friday over the violence in Gaza.

President Erdogan also said that the Turkish Red Crescent would deliver humanitarian aid to hospitals in Gaza.

Recommended

Erdogan also held a telephonic talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Monday. The two leaders exchanged views on Israeli violence in Gaza.

Erdogan condemns relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem and Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the phone call, according to Anadolu Agency.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey recalled ambassadors in Tel Aviv and Washington for consultations, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said.

Bozdag also said that Turkish government declared three days of mourning in solidarity with Palestinians.

US President Donald Trump sparked international outcry last December when he unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and vowed to relocate Washington's embassy to the city.

The embassy relocation coincides with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment in 1948 - an event Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba” or the “The Catastrophe.” 

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on the Gaza's eastern border since Monday morning to take part in protests aimed to commemorate the "Nakba" anniversary and protest relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal