Thousands of Palestinians have been demanding their right to return to their homes in a seven- week-long protest campaign along the demarcation line between Gaza and Israel. Today marks 70 years since Nakba Day, or the "Catastrophe," where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced by the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. The situation was heightened when the US opened its new embassy in Jerusalem on May 14.

Here are the key moments from The Great March of Return:

March 30 - Seventeen Palestinians were killed and 1,400 wounded after first Great March of Return.

April 6 - Seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, and at least 200 wounded, including Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media.

April 13 - A Palestinian was killed and more than 200 others wounded.

April 20 - Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, including a 15-year-old boy, 445 protesters were injured, including 96 by gunfire.