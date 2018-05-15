Timeline: the Great March of Return in Gaza
It was the bloodiest day for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict as the Great March of Return entered its seventh week ahead of the day of "Nakba," or "Catastrophe."
May 15, 2018

Thousands of Palestinians have been demanding their right to return to their homes in a seven- week-long protest campaign along the demarcation line between Gaza and Israel. Today marks 70 years since Nakba Day, or the "Catastrophe," where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced by the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. The situation was heightened when the US opened its new embassy in Jerusalem on May 14.

Here are the key moments from The Great March of Return:

March 30 - Seventeen Palestinians were killed and 1,400 wounded after first Great March of Return.

April 6 - Seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, and at least 200 wounded, including Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media.

April 13 - A Palestinian was killed and more than 200 others wounded.

April 20 -  Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, including a 15-year-old boy, 445 protesters were injured, including 96 by gunfire. 

April 27 - Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces kills, and over 600 were wounded. 

May 4 - Israeli forces fired live rounds and tear gas at Palestinians wounding about 1,100 people.  

May 6 - Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces as they crossed the Gaza border.

May 10 - Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and wounded hundreds of others.

May 14 - The day of the US embassy opening in Jerusalem was the bloodiest of the seven-week- long protest along the Israel-Gaza boundary. Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians and wounded over 2,000 of the protesters. 

107 Palestinians were killed and more than 11,000 wounded since the Great March of Return began on March 30.

SOURCE:TRT World
